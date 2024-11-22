KP abolishes quota-based job appointments following SC orders

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has put an end to quota-based job appointments in the province, following orders from the Supreme Court, ARY News reported.

As per details, Chief Secretary KP has issued a notification to all government departments, stating that all recruitments will now be made on an open merit basis.

The decision comes after the Supreme Court ruled against the quota-based appointments. The KP government has also made it clear that appointments without merit will be considered a violation of the Constitution.

However, the order would not affect compensation packages of the federal and provincial governments to the benefit of the legal heirs of martyred personnel of law enforcement agencies and civil servants who lost their lives in terrorist activities.

In a separate development, earlier the Punjab government made significant changes to the Punjab Civil Servants Act, 1974 by abolishing rule 17-A.

The secretary regulation services and General Administration issued a notification in this connection.

As per the new amendment, now the children of deceased Punjab govt employees will not be entitled to get jobs.

The notification stated, “In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 23 of the Punjab Civil Servants Act, 1974 (VIII of 1974), the Governor of Punjab is pleased to make the following amendment in the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1974, with immediate effect.”

“In In the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1974, Rule 17-A shall be omitted,” the notification read.

Previously, under Rule 17-A, jobs were given to the family members of government employees in case of the death of a government employee, one of the spouses or children was eligible for the job.