KP advises tourists to keep caution amid rains in province

PESHAWAR: Provincial Tourism Department has advised tourists to keep caution amid rain forecast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A spokesperson of the tourism department has asked tourists to take precautionary steps for safety during the monsoon rainfall.

The visitors in the province should avoid to take their vehicles in flowing flood water and visiting rivers, rain drains and other courses of the rainwater, according to the department.

“The tourists should remain in contact with the district administration in case of flooding situation,” tourism department advised.

Rain-wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls earlier predicted in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

According to the Met Office, heavy rains may generate flash flooding in local rain Nullahs of Shangla, Buner, Batgram, Mansehra, Balakot, Abbottabad, Swat, Kohistan, Mardan, Charsadda, Kohat, Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Narowal and D.G Khan.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had also issued an alert to district administrations and concerned departments.

In a circular, concerned departments have been advised to take advance steps to tackle likely flooding in rain drains and ensure availability of machinery at the sites of land sliding.

The provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) also advised tourists to take precautionary measures during their travel.