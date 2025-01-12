KP announces financial aid for families of deceased breadwinners

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced financial assistance for families of deceased breadwinners.

According to KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur, families will receive Rs1 million if the deceased breadwinner was below 60 years of age. For those above 60, the family will be provided PKR 500,000 in financial aid.

The chief minister added that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is truly transforming into a “State of Madinah.”

Last year, the federal cabinet approved a financial aid package for the families of missing persons.

The Federal Cabinet has approved a support package of Rs 5 million per family to provide legal and financial assistance to the heirs of missing persons.

The was announced by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, while briefing the media, about the decisions taken by the Federal Cabinet, which met in Islamabad today with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

The Law Minister said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced this package in light of the recommendations made by the previous committees on the issue of missing persons. He said the cabinet reviewed the final report of the committees and also approved the constitution of a special committee to examine genuine cases of families in need of support.