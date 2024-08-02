Pakistan announces financial assistance for missing persons’ families

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved a financial assistance package for the families of missing persons, ARY News reported.

The Federal Cabinet has approved a support package of Rs 5 million per family to provide legal and financial assistance to the heirs of missing persons.

The was announced by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, while briefing the media, about the decisions taken by the Federal Cabinet, which met in Islamabad today with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

The Law Minister said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced this package in light of the recommendations made by the previous committees on the issue of missing persons. He said the cabinet reviewed the final report of the committees and also approved the constitution of a special committee to examine genuine cases of families in need of support.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said this is an amount being given to the families of missing persons and cannot be reclaimed if a person is reunited with his family. He added it has also been directed to do homework on taking relief and legislative measures, which include necessary instructions to the NADRA to take care of issues pertaining to their bank accounts and inheritance.

The Law Minister said it has been recommended to take up one thousand out of over two thousand cases, which fall under a legal mechanism and identified by the commission, on a priority basis. He said these cases will be taken up on a first come first serve and beyond a five-year limit basis.

Azam Nazeer Tarar further said finger-pointing is usually made toward the intelligence agencies, but it has been mentioned in the final report with utmost clarity that the intelligence agencies too extended positive cooperation. The intelligence agencies also want that the issue of missing persons should be resolved amicably under a legal framework.