KPT, Karachi Shipyard sign agreement for two mooring boats

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has signed an agreement with Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW) for the construction and delivery of two mooring boats, ARY news reported on Friday.



The signing ceremony was attended by KPT Chairman Rear Admiral Habib-ur-Rehman and KS&EW Managing Director Rear Admiral Salman Ilyas, a statement said.

The mooring boats are designed to facilitate berthing and unberthing operations, prevent ship collisions, and assist in towing, escorting, line handling, cargo operations, spill response, and waste management.

The collaboration underscores KPT’s commitment to enhancing its maritime infrastructure and operational efficiency.

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW) have a history of collaboration to enhance Pakistan’s maritime infrastructure.

This recent agreement for two mooring boats is part of KPT’s broader efforts to modernize its port operations. Mooring boats play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and efficiency of port activities, including berthing, towing, and waste management.

Karachi Shipyard, known for its expertise in shipbuilding, has previously constructed various vessels, including bulk carriers and tankers. This partnership highlights the strategic importance of Karachi as a key player in the maritime industry, not just in Pakistan but also in the region.

Additionally, KPT has been involved in other significant projects, such as agreements with international entities like AD Ports Group for terminal development and infrastructure upgrades.

These initiatives aim to position Karachi as a competitive hub for trade and logistics in South Asia.