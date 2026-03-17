KP announces work from home on Fridays, academic spring break

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced a temporary policy introducing work from home on Fridays for all government offices, along with spring holidays for educational institutions starting March 24.

According to an official notification issued by the Establishment and Administration Department on Tuesday, the decision has been taken on the directives of the Chief Minister to promote fuel conservation and reduce administrative expenses.

The policy will initially remain in effect for two months, or until conditions improve. Under this initiative, all provincial government offices will observe 100% remote work on Fridays, aiming to minimize employee commuting and cut down the consumption of petrol and diesel.

In addition, the government has directed that spring break will begin on March 24 in all public and private educational institutions across the province.

Due to the combination of weekend holidays (Friday to Sunday), academic activities are expected to be suspended for up to four consecutive days.

However, the notification clarifies that board and university examinations will continue as per their scheduled timetable and will not be affected by these holidays.