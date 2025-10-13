KP assembly to elect new CM today

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session would be held on Monday today to elect new Chief Minister, ARY News reported.

Four candidates are contesting the election for the CM as the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated Sohail Afridi for the coveted post.

On the other hand, Molana Lutf Ur Rehman has been nominated by the Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F).

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have nominated Sardar Shahjahan Yousuf and Arbab Zarak Khan respectively for the CM slot.

There are 145 members in KP assembly while number of ruling party members are 93 whereas the 52 are opposition parties members who will vote for their candidates today

A total 73-vote needed for the election of the new CM.

The opposition parties consultations are underway to bring a joint candidate for the CM.

Earlier, yesterday ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Sohail Afridi said that he has submitted nomination papers for the Chief Minister’s Office.

He will replace Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur who resigned on the instructions of the PTI’s founder.

Talking to media after filing his nomination papers he said that now we have to take forward the democratic process according to the constitution.

He said the no one should interfere in the democratic process. ” I will give my policy on the assembly’s floor”, he further said.

Three opposition parties’ nominees have also submitted their nomination papers for the chief minister’s office.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Sardar Jahan, JUI’s Maulana Lutfur Rehman, and People’s Party’s member Arbab Zarak, have filed their nomination papers.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held at 4:00 PM under the supervision of the Speaker KP Assembly.

The election of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be held at 10:00 AM on October 13 (Monday) by show of hands.