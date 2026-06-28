PESHAWAR, June 28: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly on Sunday unanimously adopted a resolution opposing the federal government’s decision to impose taxes in Malakand Division and the merged districts.

The resolution, jointly moved by government and opposition members, was presented by ruling party MPA Dr. Hamid ur Rahman.

It demands that the federal government immediately withdraw all taxes introduced in the new federal budget. The house stated that no taxes should be levied until the backward areas are brought at par with developed regions.

The KP assembly further urged the government to reverse its decision to impose all taxes, including income tax and dealer tax, in the affected areas.

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly on Sunday approved a supplementary budget exceeding Rs121.47 billion, clearing additional allocations for both current expenditures and development projects across multiple government departments.

According to the approved budget, Rs50.49 billion has been allocated for current expenditures, while Rs71.73 billion has been earmarked for the province’s development programme.

Key departmental allocations

Police: Rs7.53 billion.

Rs7.53 billion. Administration of Justice: Rs4.12 billion.

Rs4.12 billion. Home Department: Rs1.38 billion.

Rs1.38 billion. Prisons Department: Rs514.1 million.

Rs514.1 million. Local Councils: Rs7.5 billion.

Rs7.5 billion. Local Government Department: Additional Rs1.29 billion.

Additional Rs1.29 billion. Social Welfare Department: Rs4.43 billion.

Rs4.43 billion. Relief: Rs7.35 billion.

Rs7.35 billion. Merged districts: Additional Rs3 billion.

Additional Rs3 billion. Debt servicing: Rs3 billion.

Rs3 billion. Transport Department: Rs1.46 billion.

Rs1.46 billion. Information Department: Rs706.5 million.

Rs706.5 million. Forests Department: Rs412.9 million.

Rs412.9 million. Revenue Department: Rs323.6 million.

Rs323.6 million. Administration Department: Rs791.9 million.

Rs791.9 million. Planning and Development (P&D) Department: Rs40.2 million.

Officials said the supplementary grants are aimed at meeting urgent spending requirements, accelerating development work, and supporting security and public welfare initiatives across the province, including in the merged districts.

The assembly also approved Rs49.89 billion under revised current expenditures, in addition to the Rs71.73 billion for development schemes.

Also Read: KP Budget 2026-27: Major allocations announced for welfare, security, infrastructure