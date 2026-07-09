PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday decided to expand the scope of the Outpatient Department (OPD) under the Sehat Card program and initiate school health services, as the provincial cabinet officially approved the KP Health Policy 2026, ARY News reported.

Under the digital reforms of the new health policy, modern technology will be introduced into the healthcare system, the Healthcare Commission will be fully activated, and the extension of a digital monitoring system has been approved.

Additionally, basic health centers, maternal and child care services, and the Lady Health Workers (LHW) program will be strengthened. Alongside these improvements, the scope of OPD facilities will be expanded and specialized school health services will be launched.

The KP cabinet also approved the establishment of Intensive Care Units (ICUs), Critical Care Units (CCUs), and burn centers across the province.

Furthermore, the government has decided to promote telemedicine, palliative care, and geriatric medicine, while comprehensive measures have been approved to address the shortage of doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff.

The policy also ensures the continuous supply of medicines and vaccines, alongside a more robust disease surveillance system. Crucially, clean water, sanitation, nutrition, and climate change have also been integrated into the healthcare policy framework.

In parallel, the provincial cabinet approved the Occupational Safety and Health Rules 2026 to guarantee a healthy and safe work environment across institutions. Under these new regulations, any institution with 50 workers will be required to appoint safety and health officers, while institutions with more than 100 employees must mandatorily deploy fully competent safety and health officers. Measures must also be taken to provide employees with protective training, first aid, and emergency response protocols.

The cabinet also approved the extension of the Sifat Ghayoor Shaheed Memorial Hospital, a move set to significantly increase local medical facilities.