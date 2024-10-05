KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur gets protective bail from court

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Saturday granted protective bail to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur, ARY News reported.

The court’s written order addresses concerns regarding potential arrest attempts by federal and Punjab authorities.

According to Gandapur’s legal team, there were credible fears that the federal and Punjab governments were seeking his arrest, which the court found to be true.

The court order further stated that the petitioner has surrendered himself before the court, hence the plea is accepted and granting a protective bail.

The court’s decision protects Gandapur from arrest by any police or agency and mandates that he appear before the relevant courts by November 5. This partial approval allows him to continue his duties while complying with legal requirements.

Earlier to this, Islamabad’s District and Sessions Court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Gandapur in an illegal arms and liquor case.

Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hussain Zaidi stated that Gandapur had failed to appear in court despite multiple summons. He has been ordered to be arrested and presented at the next hearing on October 12.

Tensions escalated over the situation, with PTI leaders claiming Gandapur was detained at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad. However, government officials have denied these reports. The situation continues to develop as legal proceedings move forward.