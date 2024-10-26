web analytics
KP CM Gandapur to attend oath-taking of new CJP: PTI

TOP NEWS

News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur will attend the oath taking of new Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, PTI’s information secretary said in a tweet on Saturday.

Shaikh Waqas Akram in a statement on social media said that Gandapur will attend the oath-taking ceremony as the chief executive of the province.

PTI official, Waqas Akram, stated that the party considers the 26th Amendment and the mechanism of the appointment of the Chief Justice as unconstitutional but until the Supreme Court decides the case, it is the ‘law of the land’.

It is to be mentioned here that new Chief Justice Yahya Afridi will take oath of his office at Presidency today. President Asif Ali Zardari will administer him oath of the office.

The President House has issued invitations of the oath-taking ceremony. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and services chiefs will attend the ceremony.

The members of the parliament have also been invited to the ceremony, scheduled at 11:00 AM on Saturday (today).

