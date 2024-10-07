KP CM Gandapur, 350 others booked in terrorism case

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI senior leaders have been booked in a terrorism case following party’s protest at D-chowk Islamabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI leaders booked in the terrorism include Azam Swati, Amir Mughal, Omar Ayub, KP government spokesperson Barrister Saif, and 350 other unknown individuals.

The FIR stated that CM Gandapur is accused of misusing official protocol, Azam Swati of financial assistance during the PTI Islamabad protest.

It is important to mention here that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, resurfaced in the provincial assembly following a day-long ‘disappearance’.

After his surprising return to the provincial assembly, the members of the assembly warmly welcomed the CM Ali Amin Gandapur.

In his address to the assembly, Gandapur expressed his pride in representing his province and extended his support to the PTI, stating, “I salute the people of Pakistan who stand beside the party founder.”

READ: Identity of KP policemen arrested during PTI protest revealed

Earlier, nine policemen arrested during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) D-Chowk protest in Islamabad were identified.

KP policemen ‘joined’ PTI protest in Islamabad and were arrested for vandalism. They were apprehended from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad and later transferred to the Secretariat police station.

The arrested individuals were identified through the police headquarters include: Kifayatullah, Farmanullah, Shoaib, Salman, Haroon, Imran, Abdul Khaliq, Najeeb, and Rafatullah. Among them, Rafatullah serves in the Frontier Corps (FC), while Najeeb holds the position of ASI.

Islamabad Police have initiated disciplinary proceedings against the detained officers.

On September 5, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi claimed that a total of 11 officers from the KP police and 120 Afghan nationals were arrested among Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protestors in Islamabad.