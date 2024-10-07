Identity of KP policemen arrested during PTI protest revealed

ISLAMABAD: Nine policemen arrested during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) D-Chowk protest in Islamabad have been identified.

As per details, KP policemen ‘joined’ PTI protest in Islamabad and were arrested for vandalism. They were apprehended from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad and later transferred to the Secretariat police station.

The arrested individuals were identified through the police headquarters include: Kifayatullah, Farmanullah, Shoaib, Salman, Haroon, Imran, Abdul Khaliq, Najeeb, and Rafatullah. Among them, Rafatullah serves in the Frontier Corps (FC), while Najeeb holds the position of ASI.

Islamabad Police have initiated disciplinary proceedings against the detained officers.

On September 5, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi claimed that a total of 11 officers from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police and 120 Afghan nationals were arrested among Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protestors in Islamabad.

Speaking alongside IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Naqvi described how the protest, led by KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, escalated into violence, including firing at police resulting in injuring several policemen.

According to Naqvi, a total of 564 individuals were arrested during the crackdown, including 11 KP police officers who were reportedly involved in the protest.

Naqvi claimed that the protesters’ goal was to stay until October 17 and disrupt the peace of Islamabad, while he commended the police for maintaining restraint.