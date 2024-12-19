KP CM Gandapur summons apex committee meeting tomorrow

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur has summoned a session of the provincial apex committee on Friday (tomorrow).

The apex committee’s session will thoroughly review the law-and-order situation in Kurram district, and the steps taken by the provincial government.

The meeting will discuss supplies of the essential commodities and basic necessities in the strife torn region.

The session will also decide a line of action for lasting peace in the region in consultation with the concerned stakeholders.

The Grand Jirga will brief the session about the progress made for maintenance of peace and law and order in the district.

The meeting will be attended by the civil and military leadership, provincial cabinet members, the district administration and other concerned officials.

In skirmishes and firing incidents over vehicles in Kurram region at least 130 people died while 186 persons sustained injuries, hospital sources earlier said.

People complained shortage of necessary items and commodities including oil, edible items and medicines owing to prolonged closure of roads and main highway.

According to police reports, clashes occurred in villages of Kalu Kunj, Badshah Kot, and Bagan Bazar in Lower Kurram, where armed individuals set several houses on fire, leaving many innocent women, children, and elderly dead.

Initial incident occurred in Lower Kurram where vehicles coming to and from Peshawar and Kurram came under fire resulting in instant death of 38 persons and several were injured in critical condition.