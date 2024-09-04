KP CM Gandapur’s non-bailable arrest warrant issued in liquor case

ISLAMABAD: A Session Court in Islamabad has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur in arms and liquor recovery case, ARY News reported.

As per details, at the outset of the hearing, the court rejected Gandapur’s plea for exemption from appearance on medical grounds.

The session court Judge Shaista Khan Kundi heard the case and ordered the SHO of Bhara Kahu police station to arrest Gandapur and present him before the court tomorrow.

Earlier, the court in summoned KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur in a arms and liquor recovery case.

The District and Sessions Judge also sought replies to nine questions from Ali Amin Gandapur, directing him to appear before the court in person.

It is important tot note here that the police claimed to have recovered weapons and liquor from Ali Amin Gandapur’s car on 30th October 2016.

Read More: Ali Amin Gandapur secures pre-arrest bail in May 9 cases

According to the police, Ali Amin Gandapur’s car was stopped and searched at a check post at the Rukhsana Bangash road when he was going to the residence of Imran Khan in Bani Gala.

The police searched the car and claimed to have recovered the weapons and ammunition from the vehicle.

The weapons were displayed at Bara Kahu police station of Islamabad, which included four Kalashnikovs, ammunition, tear-gas fire gun and bullet proof vests.