KP CM Gandapur’s non-bailable arrest warrants issued

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur in a case registered at Police Station I-9 under terrorism sections, ARY News reported.

As per details, the court rejected Gandapur’s pre-arrest bail application and ordered him to appear before the court at 10 am.

Gandapur’s lawyer, Raja Zuhor Hasan, appeared in court and requested an exemption from his appearance, which the court denied.

The prosecutor argued that Gandapur had consistently violated the law, and the court took notice of his conduct.

Additionally, non-bailable arrest warrants were also issued for PTI leaders Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Raja Rashid Hafeez, and Amir Mehmood Kiani.

Earlier, a Session Court in Islamabad issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur in arms and liquor recovery case, ARY News reported.

At the outset of the hearing, the court rejected Gandapur’s plea for exemption from appearance on medical grounds.

The session court Judge Shaista Khan Kundi heard the case and ordered the SHO of Bhara Kahu police station to arrest Gandapur and present him before the court tomorrow.