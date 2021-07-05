KP CM summons sessions for law and order, uplift of tribal districts

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has summoned sessions for discussing the matters related to law and order and uplift of tribal districts, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources told ARY News that two sessions have been summoned by KP chief minister to discuss law and order and uplift of tribal districts. The participants will deliberate on the overall situation of law and order besides mulling over steps to promote tourism and industries in Waziristan and Kurram.

Moreover, they will discuss the initiation of development projects in different sectors and the progress of ongoing development projects in tribal districts.

Earlier in February, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the authorities concerned to speed up work on development projects in the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During his KP visit, PM Imran Khan had said that the development of the tribal district was among the top priorities of the government.

Lauding the sacrifices rendered by the tribal people for the country, the prime minister had directed the provincial government to focus on the development and progress of the area.