KP CM orders probe into collapse of Swabi-Mardan bridge

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has ordered a probe into the collapse of an under-construction bridge on Swabi-Mardan Road, ARY News reported on Thursday.

An under-construction bridge on Swabi-Mardan road had collapsed on Wednesday in Swabi which led the provincial government to launch an investigation.

CM Mahmood Khan issued directives to the chief secretary to launch an investigation into the bridge collapse from a provincial inspection team. The chief minister sought an inquiry report within 15 days after holding a probe into all aspects.

CM Khan also ordered authorities concerned to ascertain whether substandard material was used in the construction of the bridge. He said that the government will not compromise on the qualitative work in the construction projects.

