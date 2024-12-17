KP CM says waiting for PTI founder’s call for civil disobedience movement

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has said they are waiting for PTI founder Imran Khan’s call for civil disobedience movement.

Speaking to the media at Peshawar High Court, Ali Amin Gandapur responded to the questions about civil disobedience movement and added he was waiting for instructions from the PTI founder in this context.

Gandapur assured that once PTI’s founder issues the call, the civil disobedience movement will begin. KP CM stated that he is the representative of the entire province and does not require clearance from anyone.

He also revealed that he was not allowed to meet the PTI founder the previous day.

Earlier on Sunday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur clarified that the announcement of the civil disobedience movement was made by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, not him.

Speaking to the media in Peshawar, Gandapur said, “There is no clarity on this matter yet. We will act on civil disobedience once clarity emerges.”

He said that their demands include the release of the party founder, restoration of their mandate, and reversal of unconstitutional amendments.

Addressing regional concerns, the Chief Minister criticized the federal government’s delay in negotiations with Afghanistan, stating, “If the federal government shows reluctance, I will engage at my level to resolve matters with Afghanistan.”