KP CM Sohail Afridi defers cabinet formation until meeting with PTI founder

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has deferred the formation of the provincial cabinet until his meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

According to sources, the decision to form the new cabinet will be made after consultations between Afridi and Imran Khan.

It is likely that several members of the previous cabinet will be included in the new one, the sources added.

Additionally, the proposal for an Advisory Council to oversee administrative matters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been put on hold for now. The idea for this council was presented by Salman Akram Raja to PTI founder.

According to sources, Imran Khan emphasized that there is no need for an advisory council and that the Chief Minister should be allowed to work independently.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Thursday returned from Adiala Jail without meeting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, saying that despite prior intimation, no clearance was granted by the Punjab and federal authorities, ARY News reported.

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail, Sohail Afridi stated that he had formally informed both the Punjab and federal governments about his planned visit but had received no response. “The Prime Minister congratulated me and said he would check and get back, but I received no answer,” he noted.

Sohail Afridi said he had come to meet his party leader to present suggestions regarding the formation of the provincial cabinet. “The KP cabinet will be formed in consultation with the PTI founder,” he asserted.

He added that an advisory council would also be established under his leadership. “As Chief Minister, I will form the advisory council — who else will?” he remarked.