One dies of Covid in KP as 258 fresh cases emerge

PESHAWAR: As Covid launches into its fourth and more lethal wave with delta variant rampant, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) health ministry noted Sunday one new life plunging to the respiratory virus while confirming fresh 258 cases, ARY News reported.

In the 24-hour cut-off period today, the virus has claimed one more life taking the provincial tally to 4,386 since the outbreak, the health ministry noted in daily Covid status briefing.

KP health department has further said that with the fresh 258 cases, the total number of infections so far has risen to 140,818 across the province.

Separately today from Sindh’s front, the Covid positivity ratio in Karachi has surged to 23 per cent due to the presence of highly infectious and deadly Indian delta variant in the metropolis.

READ: Karachi’s coronavirus positivity ratio hits 23% as delta variant spreads

According to data released by Karachi University’s International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), out of 90 samples tested at the ICCBS labs on July 14, the Delta variant was detected in 83 of them, constituting a 92pc ratio.

Health experts warned that if the cases continue to increase, the death toll in the country is also likely to get higher.

Additionally, the Sindh chief minister in a daily statement on Covid-19 situation in the province said that 1467 new cases were detected in the province when 19,655 tests were conducted during the past 24 hours.