KP deputy speaker Mehmood Jan escapes unhurt in Peshawar attack

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan escaped unhurt after unidentified armed men opened fire on him during an event in Peshawar, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to SSP Operations Peshawar Police Kashif Abbasi, the firing took place when Mehmood Jan was addressing a livestock event in the Shagai area of the provincial capital.

Following the firing incident, a police contingent was dispatched to the crime scene and cordoned off the area.

Police have launched a search operation to arrest the suspects, he said, adding that the motive of the attack could not be ascertained as yet.

Mehmood Jan was elected to the KP assembly on a general seat in 2018 and became the deputy speaker that same year.

Comments