PESHAWAR: The provincial Paigham-e-Aman Committee has been established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

The provincial government issued an official notification in this regard, stating that the committee was established with the approval of the Chief Minister of KP, Sohail Afridi.

Maulana Muhammad Tayyib Quraishi has been appointed as the coordinator of the committee, the notification added.

A total of 12 members have been included in the committee, representing different sects and minority communities.

The committee will highlight the national narrative within KP’s local and regional contexts while taking measures to promote peace, tolerance, harmony, and dialogue among different schools of thought.

Additionally, the committee will organize activities related to the Paigham-e-Aman initiative across the entire province.