KP floods: Health department confirms 335 deaths, 356 injuries

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) floods have claimed 335 lives and injured 356 individuals, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting the provincial health department’s report.

On the instructions of the Advisor to the Health Department, a comprehensive report has been released detailing healthcare activities and impacts in flood-affected districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the report, a total of 335 deaths and 356 injuries have been confirmed through health centers across the affected areas. On August 22 alone, one death and six injuries were recorded.

Medical treatment was provided to 27,270 patients across 11 districts on August 22.

These patients were treated through 3,704 medical camps and 23,566 health centers, as per the situational assessment.

Cumulatively, 262,006 patients have received treatment at medical camps and health facilities since the onset of the floods.

Over the past 24 hours, 3,156 new cases of illness were reported, bringing the total number of disease cases to 15,176.

The report further revealed that the floods have partially damaged 57 health facilities, while 3 centers have been completely destroyed.

The provincial health department continues to monitor the situation closely and is providing essential medical services to flood-affected communities through emergency health camps and mobile units.

It is pertinent to mention here that National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) continues to assist the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Provincial Disaster Management Authority in relief operations in KP floods affected areas on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.