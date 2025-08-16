Special control rooms established in KP amid flood situation

PESHAWAR: The Local Government Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has set up a special control room in response to the ongoing KP floods caused by heavy rains, ARY News reported

According to the official notification, the control room has been established at the Directorate General to monitor the KP floods and related emergency developments. Special staff have been assigned duties to ensure round-the-clock supervision of the situation.

The department stated that continuous monitoring of rainfall and flood conditions will be carried out from the control room, and all field offices have been instructed to maintain close contact with it in case of emergencies during the KP floods.

Officials further emphasized that the step aims to ensure a swift response and better coordination for relief efforts as KP floods continue to disrupt normal life across the province.

Earlier, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Friday reported that cloud bursts and flash floods over the past 24 hours have claimed 229 lives and injured 40 people across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the PDMA, the fatalities include 184 men, 14 women and 12 children, while the injured comprise 17 men, 3 women, and one child.

District-wise figures show 91 deaths in Buner, 35 in Shangla, 23 in Mansehra, 21 in Bajaur, 20 in Swat, 15 in Battagram, and five in Lower Dir.

The PDMA report stated that 68 houses have been damaged in total, with 21 partially destroyed and 7 completely demolished.

Fatal incidents were recorded in Swat, Buner, Bajaur, Torghar, Mansehra, Shangla, and Battagram, with Bajaur and Battagram identified as the worst-affected districts.

PM Shehbaz directs Swift action for KP flood-hit regions

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif Minister directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) NDMA to continue close coordination with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government and to utilise all available resources for rescue and relief operations.

Presiding over a meeting to assess the ongoing rainfall and flood situation across the country. PM Shehbaz directed concerned officials to take all-out relief efforts in flood-affected areas.