KP Food Authority seals 21 mills for producing substandard ghee

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Food Authority on Monday sealed 21 mills for producing substandard ghee, ARY News reported.

The KP Food Authority has initiated strict actions against ghee mills involved in producing substandard ghee.

The food authority inspected a total of 26 ghee mills, and samples from 46 different brands were examined.

According to the spokesperson, the result of the examination of 46 brands, 32 samples were found to be substandard, while 14 met the required standards.

The officials from the food authority sealed the total of 21 ghee mills producing inferior quality.

Stringent measures were taken in various areas, including Haripur, Malakand, Bannu, and Kohat. The Food Authority conducted operations to ensure the compliance of food manufacturing units with quality standards.