KP governor ‘fails’ to announce date for election

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Wednesday failed to announce the election date in KP, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

The consultative meeting between the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was held in Islamabad to determine the date of the polls in the province.

The meeting did not yield any results as the KP governor and the ECP failed to determine the date of the elections, the sources said.

They further said the, KP governor was of the view that he cannot announce the date for elections in KP immediately due to the law and order situation.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said it will give a statement on the situation soon.

On March 1, the Supreme Court ordered general elections in the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa must be held within 90 days in a bid to quash fears a fledgling democratic process is about to be derailed.

“Parliamentary democracy is one of the salient features of the Constitution. There can be no parliamentary democracy without parliament or the provincial assemblies […] Elections, and the periodic holding of elections, therefore, underpin the very fabric of the Constitution,” the court order read.

