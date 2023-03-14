KP Governor gives May 28 date for election in province

ISLAMABAD: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa talking to media has said that he has given May 28 date to the election commission for general election in the province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Talking to media here, Governor Ghulam Ali said that recently the census teams have been attacked in Lakki Marwat and Tank districts of the province. “How could the candidates run their election campaigns in these circumstances,” he questioned.

“Security situation has been worst in KP,” he said. “Policemen were attacked in Tank yesterday,” governor said. The team conducting population census was targeted, he said.

“Our main problem is the law and order, it will be difficult if the law and order not improved,” he said.

“I have given May 28 date for election in KP, now it is upto the election commission to opt for election in such circumstances”. “We pray for peaceful election in KP,” Governor Ghulam Ali said.

“Our tribesmen are protesting, apprehensions to tribal elders have also been briefed,” governor said. “I was under pressure from the nation and the merged districts. Election date was my constitutional responsibility, which have fulfilled,” he said.

“My duty has done now it is upto the institutions and the caretaker government,” KP governor said. “We have to honour the supreme court’s decision,” governor said.

“There are reports of state institutions, it also seems to me that the elections are not possible,” governor said.

“I want elections of all assemblies on same day and initiating contacts with all political parties,” he said.

“All political parties including the PTI want election on a single day,” he claimed. ” Zaman Park has also been contacted, they have also opted for it,” he said.

Governor Ghulam Ali went to the Presidency for another meeting with President Arif Alvi.

