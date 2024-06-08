KP Governor Kundi throws debate challenge at CM Gandapur

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi challenged Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur for an open debate as the war of words between them is escalating day by day, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued here, the governor asked Ali Amin Gandapur to choose a channel of his choice and have a debate with him.

Taking a jibe at the chief minister, Faisal Karim Kundi that Ali Amin Gandapur is ‘compelled’ to use such language. “He (Ali Amin Gandapur) wants to secure his job by using such language against the Pakistan People’s Party leadership,” he added.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that if Ali Amin Gandapur’s picture with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi comes out, he will have to answer to his party.

“He (Ali Amin Gandapur) will be seen running away like he was seen fleeing from the highway the other day,” the governor said.

Earlier, the chief minister once took a jibe at Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, asking him to ‘stay within the limits’.

“If Faisal Karim Kundi does not stay within the limits, he will be thrown out on the streets,” the chief minister said in a statement.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that Faisal Karim Kundi is not his relative anymore as ‘I do not consider any thief a relative or a friend’.

The chief minister also warned to stop giving Faisal Karim Kundi petrol, food, and other benefits if he continues to criticise him.

Ali Amin Gandapur went on to say that Faisal Karim Kundi to ask his chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardai about how he got admission to Oxford University.