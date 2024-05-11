War of words between CM Gandapur, Faisal Kundi intensifies

PESHAWAR: A war of words intensified between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) top office holders, Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur and newly-appointed Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, with the former threatening to block latter’s grant, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The altercation appeared to have started after CM Ali Amin Gandapur, while addressing a public gathering, threatened to occupy the governor’s house if the governor’s rule was imposed in the province.

The chief minister said he was not afraid of the governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, if it was imposed, the people would occupy both the Governor’s House and CM House as only people’s rule is permissible in the province.

Responding to the Gandapur’s statement, Faisal Karim Kundi said he knew how to protect the Governor’s House if Gandapur attacked it.

“If you try to occupy the Governor House, come and try it, but you will be dragged through the streets.” He claimed that he has experience in handling the political hooligans.

Talking to journalists today, CM Gandapur said that asked the KP Governor to avoid issuing political statements and engaging in confrontation, saying it is not part of their constitutional duties.

“I am warning you, as Governor, you are supposed to represent the federal government, not indulge in political rhetoric,” He said, adding: “If I respond to your statements, it will lead to chaos, and I am showing restraint.”

The chief minister reminded the Governor that even the fuel for their vehicle is paid for by the provincial budget. He said, “If I withdraw my support, even the fuel for your vehicle will not be available.”

Gandapur clarified that the Governor House does not belong to the Governor personally, but to the people. He warned, “I will declare the Governor House a heritage site and turn it into an open-to-public museum.”

“I will shift you [Kundi] to a two-room annexe,” Gandapur said, adding “you have nothing to do with politics”.

Meanwhile, Governor Kundi claimed he was capable of dealing with people like Ali Amin, and “I will not let him dictate terms.”

Kundi warned that he will not let anyone compromise the security and integrity of the Governor House. He said, “You cannot use badmashi (thuggery) to get funds from the federal government.”

Kundi also expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the province, saying, “The entire province is facing a precarious situation, and I want to see good relations between the Governor and CM Houses.”