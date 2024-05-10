Faisal Karim Kundi warns Gandapur against ‘eyeing’ Governor House

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday warned Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur against ‘eyeing’ Governor House, saying that he will drag them through streets if they took only drastic measures, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony, Kundi stated that he will not indulge in ‘political vendetta’ and will instead work tirelessly for the betterment of the province.

Responding to CM Gandapur’s statement, he said: “You have become the Chief Minister, now serve the people and work for their welfare”.

He emphasised that all efforts will be made to improve the province, and everyone will be taken on board for this purpose.

Kundi lambasted his political opponents, saying they are worried about their own incompetence and are spreading rumors about Governor Raj.

He challenged them to come forward and test their strength, but warned that they will not find any support in the province.

“If you try to occupy the Governor House, come and try it, but you will be dragged through the streets.” He claimed that he has experience in handling the political opponents.

A day earlier, CM Gandapur issued a stern warning, stating that any attempt to impose governor Raj will be met with resistance.

He warned against resorting to disruptive tactics, stating that any attempt to derail progress would be met with staunch opposition.

“I will not remain silent for the chief minister’s seat, and if governor Raj is imposed, we will take over the governor’s house,” Gandapur said.