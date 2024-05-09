Attempt to impose governor-rule not to be tolerated: Gandapur

The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has issued a stern warning, stating that any attempt to impose governor law will be met with resistance, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Ali Amin Gandapur, the Chief Minister of KP, condemned the May 9 incident and vowed that those responsible will be held accountable before the nation.

Gandapur emphasized that despite facing eight FIRs lodged against him in eight different districts, none of the allegations have been proven to be true.

Asserting his determination to retain his position, Gandapur cautioned against undermining the democratic process.

He warned against resorting to disruptive tactics, stating that any attempt to derail progress would be met with staunch opposition.

“I will not remain silent for the chief minister’s seat, and if governor law is imposed, we will take over the governor’s house,” Gandapur said.

In a bold challenge, the Chief Minister invited his predecessor, Pervez Khattak, to engage in a public debate at the Kaaba, with media presence ensuring transparency.