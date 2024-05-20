Target killing arises again in Karachi, reveals report

KARACHI: An investigation into 65 murders during robbery resistance found that 18 of these cases were actually targeted killings, ARY News reported on Monday.

The rising incidents of target killings disguised as street crimes in Karachi have come to light, after which the authorities tasked the Inspector General (IG) of Sindh police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, to investigate the cases of 65 individuals, allegedly murdered during resisting robbery bid in Karachi.

The Interior Minister of Sindh, Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar, disclosed that the 18 citizens were murder in targeted attack which were disguised as street crimes in Karachi.

The Interior Minister of Sindh noted that this alarming discovery pinpoints to a deliberate attempt to disturb the peace in Karachi under the facade of random street crimes in the metropolis.

He further mentioned that despite these incidents, the overall crime rate in Karachi remains lower compared to Punjab.

Efforts to combat street crime have shown some success, with the police making significant arrests of criminal gangs, contributing to improved security in the city.

The police, along with other law enforcement agencies, are intensifying their efforts to address both street crimes and targeted killings, aiming to restore and maintain peace in Karachi.

Earlier this month, Garden area police claimed to have arrested the ringleader allegedly operating a 30-member gang of robbers in Karachi.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) city, Arif Aziz, in a statement maintained that the arrested ringleader, named Faisal, is operating a 30-member gang of robbers and pickpockets in Karachi.

As per the SSP, the accused used to change IMEI numbers of stolen and snatched mobile phones and sell them to an Afghan dealer, from where these phones were smuggled to Balochistan and Afghanistan.

The arrested accused and his gang have robbed many citizens and sold thousands of mobiles to the dealer, while the other accomplice, named Arsalan, is already arrested by the police party.

The police claimed to have recovered a pistol and a stolen cellphone from the possession of the accused criminal.