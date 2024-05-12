Ringleader of 30-member robber gang arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Garden area police claimed to have arrested the ringleader allegedly operating a 30-member gang of robbers in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) city, Arif Aziz, in a statement maintained that the arrested ringleader, named Faisal, is operating a 30-member gang of robbers and pickpockets in Karachi.

As per the SSP, the accused used to change IMEI numbers of stolen and snatched mobile phones and sell them to an Afghan dealer, from where these phones were smuggled to Balochistan and Afghanistan.

The arrested accused and his gang have robbed many citizens and sold thousands of mobiles to the dealer, while the other accomplice, named Arsalan, is already arrested by the police party.

The police claimed to have recovered a pistol and a stolen cellphone from the possession of the accused criminal.