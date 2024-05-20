Petition challenging Ishaq Dar’s appointment as Deputy PM fixed for hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat, challenging the appointment of Ishaq Dar as Deputy Prime Minister on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the plea on Tuesday for which notices have been issued to the respondents and the petitioner.

In the petition, Sher Afzal Marwat maintained that Ishaq Dar was already working as the Minister of Finance when he was appointed as deputy prime minister on April 28.

“The office of the deputy prime minister is unconstitutional, and there is no provision in the Constitution 1973 that allows the Prime Minister to appoint someone as his deputy,” the PTI leader added.

Sher Afzal Marawat also argued that Ishaq Dar’s appointment is illegal and violates the principle of separation of powers.

He maintained that a person has been allotted two posts for personal gain which is a ‘burden’ on the national exchequer.

Citing the federal government, the secretary cabinet division, the prime minister, and Ishaq Dar as respondents, the PTI leader requested the IHC to declare Ishaq Dar’s appointment as deputy prime minister as null and void.

The petitioner also sought compensation from the court for taking this ‘important matter’ before it.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected a petition challenging the appointment of Ishaq Dar as Deputy Prime Minister

As per details, the petitioner argued that the notification appointing Ishaq Dar as Deputy Prime Minister conflicted with the Constitution of Pakistan citing that the Constitution does not provide for the office of Deputy Prime Minister.

The Lahore High Court, however, rejected the petition, and term it inadmissible.