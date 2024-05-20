web analytics
Rana Sanaullah-led committee to legislate social media

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday constituted a committee, which will be headed by Advisor to prime minister Rana Sanaullah, for social media legislation, ARY News reported.

Addressing a presser in Islamabad, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar announced the constitution of the committee and said that many countries have already enacted legislation to govern social media.

The newly formed committee will also comprise other federal ministers, including Azam Nazeer, Attaullah Tarar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Shiza Fatima. Khalid Hussain Magsi, Sherry Rehman and the Attorney General will also be part of the committee.

Rana Sanaullah-led body is tasked with engaging in consultations with various stakeholders to formulate comprehensive proposals for the proposed legislation.

The notification stated that the committee will provide support and guidance to the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Secretary to address various issues and challenges in the sector.

The committee has been given 15 days to submit its recommendations to the Prime Minister.

