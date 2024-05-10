CM Gandapur asks Centre to grant KP rights or ‘face consequences’

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur has warned the federal government against usurping province’s rights, saying that they will take drastic measures and no one should “call them traitors”.

Addressing a press conference, the chief minister said that his government would go all-out to protect the province’s resources and the residents’ rights, demanding the federal government to release Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) funds immediately.

Despite paying heavy bills, CM Ali Amin Gandapur criticised the federal government for not providing adequate electricity and gas to the province.

He said that the province is facing severe energy issues, and the federal government was not providing sufficient electricity and gas, which has led to a significant increase in prices.

Gandapur mentioned that during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) tenure, electricity was available at Rs16 per unit, but now it has increased to Rs 65 per unit. He questioned where the money is going and why the system has not been improved despite the province’s contributions.

He emphasised that the province’s issues will be resolved, and they will fight for their rights. He warned that if their rights are not granted, they will take drastic measures, and no one should call them traitors.

Furthermore, the KP chief minister reiterated his commitment to rooting out corruption and promoting meritocracy in the province.

He stated that his message on corruption is clear: both the giver and taker of bribes will be punished, and no one will be spared.

He warned that there will be no mercy for those who engage in corruption, and the government will take stern action against them. He emphasised that his government is committed to transparency and accountability, and all efforts will be made to ensure that the province progresses and prospers.

Gandapur announced that changes are being made to ensure that only deserving individuals get jobs, and the “era of influence” is over. He added that those who perform well will be rewarded, and the culture of merit will be promoted.

The chief minister also referred to the past injustices faced by his party, stating that what was done to them was against the law and constitution. He said that they have forgiven the past and now want to move forward and work for the progress of the country.