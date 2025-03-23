KP govt dismissed 182 employees in a single day: Azma Bokhari

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had dismissed 182 employees of the Rehabilitation Center Project in a single day.

She revealed that the KP information department was providing millions of rupees to a social media brigade that engaged in anti-national security propaganda. The KP government failed to allocate funds for salaries of its employees, she added.

Azma Bokhari said that while the KP government always had resources for protests, rallies

and marches, local representatives had been protesting for two years due to a lack of funds.

Similarly, employees of educational institutions were also suffering. She contrasted this with Punjab where Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had created over 100,000 jobs under the “Suthra Punjab” initiative, along with millions of new employment opportunities through various development projects.

Azma Bokhari said that CM Maryam Nawaz is dedicated to serving people while the opposition is busy snatching food from the masses.