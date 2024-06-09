KP Govt lied with Supreme Court over VCs appointment: Kundi

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has said that the provincial government lied with the Supreme Court over appointments of vice chancellors, Ary News reported on Sunday.

“The dancing horses could not run in race field”, talking to media, KP governor quipped.

He said the leadership and workers of all political parties can visit the governor house adding that the People’s Party’s leadership will openly visit governor house.

Governor announced to constitute a task force soon for resolving the province’s problems.

Governor said that politics has been the business of a cool mind, and one should not be swept away by emotions.

He suggested that the lands of the province should be used for farming to curb terrorism.