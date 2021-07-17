KP govt renames Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital in Swat

SWAT: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Saturday renamed the Kidney hospital in Swat named after the former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

A notification was also issued by the KP government.

The decision was taken during a session of the provincial cabinet on July 12. The cabinet approved the renaming of Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital as Miangul Abdul Haq Jahanzeb Hospital, Swat.

KP Government has renamed “Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital Swat” as “Miangul Abdul Haq Jahanzeb Hospital, Swat”. The latter was the Wali of Swat, born in 1908. No Government establishment will be named after a Politician, while he/she is still alive; KP Government has made it clear! pic.twitter.com/1URhN7GWIe — PTI (@PTIofficial) July 17, 2021

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has rejected the government’s alleged plan to rename Kidney Hospital in Swat and threatened to move court and mobilise people against it.

Nawaz Sharif Kidney Teaching Hospital also called Nawaz Sharif Kidney Teaching Hospital and Postgraduate Institute Manglawar Swat KPK is situated in Garai Kalay Manglawar Swat.

The hospital was named after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as he used Punjab hospital trust’s funds to build it.

The 130-bed hospital, with 30 Dialysis machines is spread over 32 kanals. The hospital was built at cost of Rs600 million. The hospital has an OPD, male and female Wards, an operation theatre, a dialysis unit and other basic facilities.