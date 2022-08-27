KP govt sets up relief fund for flood affectees

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan announced on Saturday establishing a relief fund for the assistance of flood-affected people, appealing to the citizens, especially the philanthropists, to generously donate to it.

The cash assistance for flood victims can be deposited in the Bank of Khyber Account No. PK32KHYB0015002008365353.

The CM said the KP govt would not leave its people alone during these testing times. The rescue and relief operations are underway in flood-affected areas of the province.

On the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, two helicopters have been provided to the district administration of Swat to carry out rescue and relief operation in Kalam.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has declared an emergency in Swat after the scale of devastation caused by the flooding.

The state of emergency will be in effect until August 30 for relief efforts in flood-affected areas of Swat, a notification by the KP relief department stated.

Meanwhile, the Swat River is witnessing a very-high flood and has swept away two markets in Kalam city.

Swat’s additional deputy commissioner, Abrar Wazir, said in a statement today that 28 people were also injured by the flash floods in different parts of the district, adding that the floods washed away 233 houses, 41 schools, over 50 hotels and 24 bridges according to the data collected so far.

