KP govt to represent itself at ‘Climate Resilient Pakistan’ moot

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to represent itself at ‘Climate Resilient Pakistan’ conference, scheduled to take place on January 9 (Monday) in Geneva, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government rejected Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement, seeking aid for the flood victims of the province.

The provincial government has decided to represent itself at ‘Climate Resilient Pakistan’ conference, for which a delegation – led by provincial minister Taimur Jhagra – has left for Geneva.

The delegation would present the devastation caused by the heavy rains and subsequent floods to the international donors. The measures taken by the provincial government will also be highlighted at the international level.

In a statement, Taimur Jhagra said that the government rejects PM Shehbaz’s announcement of seeking funds for flood-affected people of KP, adding that the Centre should provide Rs10 billion to the province instead of such announcements.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif will co-host, along with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General (SG) Antonio Guterres, an international conference on ‘Climate Resilient Pakistan’ in Geneva on January 9.

At the conference, the prime minister will outline Pakistan’s vision for rehabilitating the affected population and reconstructing the damaged infrastructure in a resilient manner, with the support of development partners, and the country’s transition towards a more dynamic and sustainable economic development model.

“Pakistan will present the Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework (4RF) at the Conference, and seek international support and long-term partnerships for its implementation,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The conference programme will feature a high-level opening segment, to be co-chaired by the prime minister and the UN secretary general, followed by the official launch of the 4RF document and partner support announcements.

Heads of states and governments, ministers and high-level representatives from several countries and international financial institutions, foundations and funds, as well as from international development organisations, private sector, civil society and INGOs will participate in the conference.

Read More: PM Shehbaz invites Qatar’s Amir to attend Int’l Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan

The conference will serve as a platform to marshal international support for the people and the government of Pakistan to build back better in a resilient manner after the recent devastating floods, as the country transitions from the rescue-and-relief phase towards the monumental task of recovery, rehabilitation, and reconstruction.

Comments