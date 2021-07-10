KP govt withdraws security from political, prominent figures

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has withdrawn the security from political and prominent figures including Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Aimal Wali Khan, Ameer Haider Khan Hoti and others, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The KP government has withdrawn state security from political and prominent figures and issued a notification in this regard.

The security of 12 personnel was withdrawn from Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Aimal Wali Khan, Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, whereas, the one cop withdrawn from the security of Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, three personnel from Amir Muqam, four from the security of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Anwar Taj, Senator Ayub Afridi, one each from PTI MPA Somi Falak Naz, Awami National Party (ANP) Salahuddin, seven from KP National Accountability Bureau (NAB) director-general Nasir Farooq Awan, as well as from Nawabzada Amir Khan, Dr Naeem and Dr Iftikhar.