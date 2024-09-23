KP health dept shares number of active dengue cases in the province

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health department on Monday shared the active number of dengue cases across the province, ARY News reported.

Dengue virus is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in recent years around the world. Dengue virus is transmitted by female mosquitoes mainly of the species Aedes aegypti and, to a lesser extent, Ae. albopictus.

According to a report released by KP Health Department, the number of active dengue cases stands 137 across the province.

The report said the province reported 356 cases in 2024 so far, out of which 219 people regained their health and were to their homes, while 91 people are still hospitalised in the province.

Peshawar remained top with 106 dengue cases, while Abbottabad second with 62, Nowshera, 36, Hangu, 28, Banu, 15 and Swabi reported 17 dengue cases in 2024 so far.

On June 23, the District Health Authority Rawalpindi, detected larvae at 8,064 sites during anti-dengue surveillance from January 1, 2024.

According to APP, District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr Sajjad Mehmood said that 999 teams including 788 indoor teams and 211 outdoor teams were carrying out the surveillance in the district to control the breeding of larvae.