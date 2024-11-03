Report reveals major damages in KP house Islamabad

PESHAWAR: A joint report by the Communications and Works Department revealed major losses incurred at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

As per detail, the report revealed that furniture worth Rs 10 lakh, digital video recorders, cameras, and laptops valued at Rs 15 lakh, and Rs 6 lakh in cash are missing.

Additionally, licensed arms, mobile phones, and other items worth Rs 64 lakh have vanished. MPAs and police personnel’s cash totaling over Rs 16 lakh is also unaccounted for. Several important belongings of the Chief Minister are missing as well.

The report estimates that renovating Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House will cost Rs 96.93 lakh.

It is important to note here that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) sealed different blocks of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) House Islamabad following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest in the capital city.

READ: KP House Islamabad’s various blocks ‘sealed’

The sealing operation was led by Special Magistrate Sardar Muhammad Asif. During the operation the CDA, sealed KP House blocks A and B. The authorities said C block was not sealed as the families were staying there.

Furthermore, rooms constructed for guests at the KP House Islamabad have also been sealed over ‘violation of rules.’

Later, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on de-sealed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) House Islamabad complying with directives of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).