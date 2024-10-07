KP House Islamabad’s various blocks ‘sealed’

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Monday sealed different blocks of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) House Islamabad, ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per details, the sealing operation was led by Special Magistrate Sardar Muhammad Asif. During the operation the CDA, sealed KP House blocks A and B. The authorities said C block was not sealed as the families were staying there.

Furthermore, rooms constructed for guests at the KP House Islamabad have also been sealed over ‘violation of rules.’

Earlier, the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) had sealed the building on July 23 over the violation of the Islamabad Building Standards for Fire Prevention and Life Safety 2010, after serving a notice to the PTI Secretariat a day prior.

Later, on the orders of the Islamabad High Court, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) de-sealed central secretariat of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in August.

The-then PTI General Secretary Omar Ayub along with other party leaders visited the sealed office to assess the situation.

Ayub stated that important records and documents are missing from the office. He also claimed that computers, DVRs, and other equipment were taken away.