PTI’s central secretariat in Islamabad de-sealed

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday de-sealed central secretariat of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in G-8 sector following Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) orders, ARY News reported.

PTI General Secretary Omar Ayub along with other party leaders visited the sealed office to assess the situation. Ayub stated that important records and documents are missing from the office. He also claimed that computers, DVRs, and other equipment have been taken away.

Ayub demanded that the Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) take action and provide a report on the incident, which he termed as “dacoity”.

Later, the PTI leaders recovered the important data of assembly members. The party recovered the signed affidavits of the assembly members, which have been taken into custody by the opposition leader, Omar Ayub.

A day earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the Capital Development Authority (CDA) authorities to de-seal the PTI’s central secretariat as the former ruling party gave an undertaking to comply with building control regulations within one week of the order.

The Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) had sealed the building on July 23 over the violation of the Islamabad Building Standards for Fire Prevention and Life Safety 2010, after serving a notice to the PTI Secretariat a day prior.

The IHC nullified the MCI’s July 22 order regarding sealing the PTI office after the Imran Khan-founded party agreed with the city’s development authority to comply with the building rules.

The court also directed the political party to put in place precautionary fire-tending arrangements at the premises. The IHC also noted that the PTI agreed with the city’s administration to install the fire-extinguishers on every floor of the building.