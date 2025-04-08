PTI’s Aliya Hamza Malik arrested outside Adiala jail

RAWALPINDI: Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aliya Hamza Malik has been taken into custody near Adiala Jail, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Aliya Hamza Malik, along with party member Shafqat Awan, was detained by police while attempting to approach the prison premises.

Authorities had earlier sealed all routes leading to Adiala Jail and issued warnings prohibiting any protests or sit-ins in the area.

PTI leadership was also present outside the jail at the time of the arrests. Police officials reinforced that no public gatherings would be allowed in the vicinity.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar stated that internal differences within the party should not be discussed on public forums, adding that the decision regarding ticket distribution was made by the founder, Imran Khan.

In response to news of internal party disagreements, Barrister Gohar clarified that the parliamentary party was kept informed about the distribution of tickets, and the provincial allocation process was transparent.

Barrister Gohar further stated that the decision on ticket allocation was taken by the founder of PTI, Imran Khan and that no one was given two tickets. Imran Khan believed that this would reduce their options at the centre.

When asked by a journalist about the use of the term “conspiracy,” Barrister Gohar explained that disagreements among colleagues are common and not a big issue.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Omar Ayub remarked that party affairs continue as usual and that minor disagreements are inevitable in any organisation.

He stressed that the media should not be concerned about party matters as these are internal issues.