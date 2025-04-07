PTI chairman asserts internal disputes should not be publicly discussed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar has stated that internal differences within the party should not be discussed on public forums, adding that the decision regarding ticket distribution was made by the founder, Imran Khan. ARY News reported.

According to reports, while talking about the internal rifts in the party, Barrister Gohar added that the decision regarding ticket distribution was made by the founder of PTI, Imran Khan.

In response to news of internal party disagreements, Barrister Gohar clarified that the parliamentary party was kept informed about the distribution of tickets, and the provincial allocation process was transparent.

Barrister Gohar further stated that the decision on ticket allocation was taken by the founder of PTI, Imran Khan and that no one was given two tickets. Imran Khan believed that this would reduce their options at the centre.

When asked by a journalist about the use of the term “conspiracy,” Barrister Gohar explained that disagreements among colleagues are common and not a big issue.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Omar Ayub remarked that party affairs continue as usual and that minor disagreements are inevitable in any organisation.

He stressed that the media should not be concerned about party matters as these are internal issues.

Read More: PTI chairman orders senior leaders to refrain from public disagreements

Omar Ayub added, “This is a family matter, and we will resolve it ourselves. We know our responsibilities, and the Chairman and Secretary-General will handle it. All our colleagues are dear to us, and I will not comment further on this matter.”

Earlier, Barrister Gohar, Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), issued important directives to senior leaders after reports of internal disputes and differences emerged within the party.

According to reports, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar reached out to central leaders Ali Amin Gandapur, Asad Qaiser, and Taimur Jhagra, urging them to refrain from making public statements against each other.

Barrister Gohar emphasised that, going forward, party officials should not express their differences in public. All party matters should be resolved through the proper internal forums.

Sources indicate that Barrister Gohar expressed concern over statements made by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and will take the situation up with the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, to seek his input.