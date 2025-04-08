European Civil Aviation team in Pakistan to train CAA staff

KARACHI: In a historic first, a delegation from the European Civil Aviation team has arrived in Pakistan on the directive of the European Union, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, a two-member team has initiated specialized training for CAA regulators, focusing on ETD (Explosive Trace Detection) and EDD (Explosive Detection Dogs) to align with European standards.

According to the CAA spokesperson, the training aims to equip Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority’s national regulators and inspectors with modern-day expertise as per EU requirements.

Upon completion of the program at Islamabad Airport, the European experts will certify the civil aviation security regulators.

The CAA spokesperson credited Director General Civil Aviation, Nadir Shafi Dar, for his dedicated efforts in making this crucial visit by the European team possible.

Last year, six Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) regulatory inspectors completed world-class aviation training in the UK, sponsored by the British Government.

The training initiative, led by DGCAA Nadir Shafi Dar, was conducted in collaboration with the British Department for Transport (DFT).

The inspectors received specialized training covering regulatory oversight, security, cargo handling, airlines, and various airport operations.

The British DFT, headed by the Director of Security Aviation, provided hands-on experience at multiple UK airports, offering insights into advanced regulatory systems and operational practices.

DGCAA Nadir Shafi Dar said that the aim of this initiative is to equip CAA inspectors with the skills needed to meet international aviation standards, further enhancing Pakistan’s aviation sector.